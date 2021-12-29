Woman ‘bit man on face’ in alleged assault in Derbyshire

A woman reportedly entered the Harrow pub in Market Place, Ilkeston, and pushed a man.

The pair are then said to have left and she allegedly bit him on the face.

The incident is reported to have happened shortly before 8pm on November 7 – police have only just issued an appeal now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Witnesses are sought following an alleged assault in Ilkeston.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident but we believe there are witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the pub at the time, or in the Market Place, who may be able to help our investigation.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 21*654053.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs