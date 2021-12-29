Woman ‘bit man on face’ in alleged assault in Derbyshire
Officers are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault in Derbyshire.
A woman reportedly entered the Harrow pub in Market Place, Ilkeston, and pushed a man.
The pair are then said to have left and she allegedly bit him on the face.
The incident is reported to have happened shortly before 8pm on November 7 – police have only just issued an appeal now.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident but we believe there are witnesses who have yet to come forward.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the pub at the time, or in the Market Place, who may be able to help our investigation.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 21*654053.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101