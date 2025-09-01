The secretary of Chesterfield Stand Up to Racism group has dubbed the flag campaign a symbol of 'division and oppression'.

Jeannie Robinson, 77, has spoken up after a number of Union Jack and St George flags appeared on lamp posts and roundabouts across the town.

The flags have caused a heated debate with some groups saying they made them feel ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘excluded’ with those behind the campaign, known as Operation Raise the Colours, saying the flags were symbols of ‘pride’ and ‘patriotism’.

Jeannie, a grandmother of two, said: “My heart sank. I take no pride in any of this.

Flags put up on lamposts in Brimington.

"I well remember the marches of the National Front in the 1970s when they paraded with Union Jacks on poles with huge spikes through migrant areas, then the BNP and EDL followed suit.

"Today we have the revival of these forces who seek to blame refugees, migrants and minorities for all the problems in society. Just as in the 70’s, my black and minority ethnic friends feel fearful on our streets, frightened for their children.”

This comes after Reform UK Councillor Richard Smith, who represents Brimington Ward, supported the campaign.

Mr Smith said that putting up the flags was ‘not about being racist or far-right’ but a symbol of ‘pride’ and ‘protest’.

Commenting on Reform’s UK support for the flags, Jeannie added: “It is the ‘protest’ aspect of the flag flying which concerns me. The flags in the ‘Raise the Colours’ campaign have become symbols of division and oppression, not neutral patriotic symbols.

"This year, politicians like Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick have encouraged the protests and called for mass deportations of all migrants.

"Across the country we have seen crowds, with these flags, gathering outside refugee hotels and mosques, to demand they are closed. In many places there are violent attacks.

"The protestors claim to be defending women and girls but 40% of the people arrested in the riots last year had convictions for domestic abuse.”

Louise Sandher-Jones, Member of Parliament for North-East Derbyshire and an army veteran, has issued a statement after Saint George and Union Jack flags appeared across Derbyshire lamp posts and roundabouts.

As reported by The Guardian, Police data released under freedom of information (FOI) laws shows that 41% of 899 people arrested for taking part in the violent disorder last July and August had been reported for crimes associated with intimate partner violence.

Jeannie added: “Another concern is the people initiating and funding the ‘Raise the Colours’ campaign. It was initiated by Andrew Cullien (aka Andy Saxon) who has known links to far right group, Britain First, and to Tommy Robinson.

“Other groups like Homeland and White Vanguard are involved.

"On Saturday September 13, far right forces are joining behind Tommy Robinson’s banner and are planning to march through London.

“Stand up to Racism is organising a Unity Demonstration on that day, supported by many trade unions, faith groups and MPs. We will be taking a different message, of ‘no to racism no to hatred’.

"We believe we must oppose the growth of far-right street movements because their growth, alongside far right populist politicians, is a toxic mix.”

Many Chesterfield and Derbyshire residents took to social media to express their views about the flags.

Deborah Pearson said: “People keep saying “the flag offends people.” Let’s be real — no one is offended by the flag itself.

"What people push back against is when it’s used as a shield for jingoism, nationalism, and exclusion. A piece of cloth isn’t the problem — the problem is when it gets weaponised to mean “my way or nothing.”

“Patriotism should be about loving your country enough to want it to be fair, just, and welcoming — not about waving a flag as if it excuses inequality or hate.

"Nobody is threatened by the flag. they’re threatened by the nonsense people try to wrap up in it.”

Craig Darnell added: “The only thing it achieves is division.”

Others defended the campaign.

Brenda Chuter said: “Think it’s great - we should fly more flags, for Derbyshire, England and UK . Take a leaf out of the USA (only this one please) and fly flags on every public building – schools, hospitals.”

Lindsey Gregg added: “More flags the better! We should be standing up for our country!”

While Operation Raise the Colours has led to many strong opinions, North-East Derbyshire MP Louise Sandher-Jones, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, has issued a statement on the campaign.

She said: “If you think you can use our flags to divide us, it won't work. We're proud to be English and British, we care for our communities, and we love our country. And love is stronger than hate."

Commenting on the campaign, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said that the flags would be assessed individually on a risk basis to ensure that roads and pavements were safe. They would only be removed if they pose a danger to road or pavement users.