Councillor welcomes ‘pride’ and ‘protest’ as St George flags appear across Chesterfield

An emerging national trend involving England flags has arrived in Chesterfield - with a number of St George’s flags being attached to lampposts across Brimington and painted onto a roundabout at Old Whittington.

Councillor Richard Smith, who represents Brimington Ward for Reform UK, said he was supportive of the England flags that have appeared in the area over recent days.

He said: “I as a councillor, and we as Reform UK, fully support the St George’s and Union Jack flags being put up around the community.

“I met the people who have been putting up the flags in Brimington. One of them is ex-military, and they said they just wanted to bring some pride back into the country.”

George Cross flags have appeared on lamposts in Brimington, including on Ringwood Road

Coun Smith said he would like to see the trend replicated in other areas - and said that people had already contacted him to say they were putting flags up elsewhere.

He said: “I would like to see it everywhere. It shows the bigger picture, that people are fed up about how the country is being run and they want change. I think this is a little way of protesting, which is a great thing.

“I think there’s more flags to go up - it will hopefully start spreading and spur more people on to start putting out their flags. I’ve had messages from people this week in different areas, saying they’re now hanging a St George’s flag outside their window.”

Coun Smith added that he felt the flags were an expression of pride - but said that Reform UK would draw the line at anything that crossed the line into criminal behaviour.

A mini roundabout at Whittington has been paited wirh a cross

He said: “I think it’s a good thing to see your country’s flag being flown. There has been a backlash from some people, but I personally don’t understand why. It’s about showing pride in our country, and I’m all for it. It’s not about being racist or far-right.

“As long as it is not criminal damage, I support it. If it is criminal damage to be putting up these flags or painting these red lines, then that’s where we as a party will draw the line. It cannot become a criminal behaviour.”

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said: “The council’s highways policy sets out a risk-based approach to managing these sorts of issues, including flags being attached to street lights, so that we can make sure that our roads and pavements are safe for everyone to use.

“If we are made aware that flags have been attached to lamp posts we will assess to see if these pose a danger to the public, and only remove them if they do pose a danger. It is highly unlikely that we will remove the majority of flags. We will take the same approach if flags are painted on roundabouts.”