I grew up in historic Peak District town - and here's why it's one of the best places to live in Derbyshire

A scenic riverside setting, charming historic architecture, a medieval bridge, boutique shops and proximity to attractions like Chatsworth House and Haddon Hall – it’s easy to see why Bakewell is one of the most desirable places to live.

I grew up in Bakewell, which is the only town within the official boundaries of the Peak District National Park, and here’s why I think it’s a great place to live.

Location and attractions

Popular due to its location within the Peak District National Park, visitors are drawn to Bakewell’s riverside setting as an ideal base for exploring the surrounding countryside and scenic walks.

Holme Bridge in Bakewell. Holme packhorse bridge was built in 1664.

Historical sites nearby include Chatsworth House, Haddon Hall, Bakewell Old House Museum and All Saints Church. Magpie Mines, located just south of Sheldon, is one of the best-preserved examples of a lead mine in the country.

The Monsal Trail is a scenic trail for walking, horse riding and cycling, with old railway tunnels and viaducts.

The River Wye runs through the town and is perfect for a stroll.

Food and drink

A walk by the River Wye, along the meadows in Bakewell

From cosy pubs to high end restaurants and charming cafes Bakewell offers a diverse array of culinary experiences.

No visit to Bakewell is complete without sampling the famous Bakewell Pudding, not to be confused with a Bakewell Tart.

Legend has it that the town's famous Pudding was created by mistake by a local cook in the mid-19th century.

The delectable dessert’s flaky pastry base, raspberry jam, and almond filling have made it a culinary icon, drawing food enthusiasts from around the globe.

Home of the Original Bakewell Pudding

It can be sampled at various bakeries and cafés and posted around the world.

If you want to be truly authentic then it can be sampled at the Original Bakewell Pudding shop which, as the name suggests, is the birthplace of this delicacy.

Other places to try include Lovage by Lee Smith, which features in the Michelin Guide. The restaurant receives praise for its “chatty, informative team” and “top-quality, modern menu.”

Piedaniel's is a fine French restaurant and cafe bar in the heart of Bakewell offering a selection of French and English cuisine cooked fresh on the premises.

The River Wye in Bakewell.

Built in 1810 as a Marble Works, The Woodyard also scores highly on Tripadvisor reviews, praised for its relaxed dining environment and broad range of good food.

Culture

Bakewell Country Festival is run by Bakewell Agricultural and Horticultural Society. The family day out combines a mix of traditional agricultural elements with family activities, entertainment, food, drink, shopping and more. The one-day event at Bakewell Showground replaces the long-running Bakewell Show, which was held for more than 180 years with the last one held in August 2017.

Bakewell weekly Monday market see stalls in the town centre and the larger agricultural market at the Agricultural Business Centre, which trades in livestock.

The town also hosts other events, such as a Christmas market.

The annual Bakewell International Day of Dance takes place in the summer with various displays of dance styles from around the world at locations across the town.

Bakewell Carnival is reputed as the biggest and best carnival in Derbyshire. It is a week-long event climaxing in a large procession on the first Saturday of July, featuring floats, bands, and performers.

Shops

Visitors and locals can browse in specialist shops selling everything from outdoor clothing and jewellery to handmade chocolates and rare whiskies.

The British Emporium, formally Sears of Bakewell, is a unique one-stop-shop for all things made in Britian.

Brocklehursts is a family-run business that’s packed with countrywear.

Peakaboo boutique offers quality clothing and accessories at affordable prices.

Hebden Court is a quaint courtyard of shops nestled in the heart of the town.

Bakewell Pet Supplies is a well stocked independent pet shop with helpful and informative staff.

The Wee Dram is an independent, specialist whisky retailer founded in 1998.