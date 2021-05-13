How women who have left domestic abuse relationships can get help in Chesterfield

Starting from May 19, Standing Tall will have a fully-funded 12 session well-being programme for women who are survivors of domestic abuse.

The programme is called Picking Up The Pieces and Moving On.

Sharon Howarth and Amanda Roberts, of Standing Tall.

Amanda Roberts and Sharon Howarth, directors of Standing Tall, said: “As survivors of domestic abuse, we understand that some women wonder why they return to the same type of relationship.

“Some women question their right to happiness and some may not even know what makes them truly fulfilled.

“From the confidence to make new friends to realising their own potential, good food relationships to goal setting, Standing Tall is proud to guide women to face the future with hopefulness and renewed energy.

“Our work on effective communication provides positive skills that will enable participants to take advantage of the opportunities they develop.

“Throughout the programme, we can recommend local support networks to help women to grow and move forward.

“All of this is underpinned with mindfulness sessions and a fuller understanding of appreciativeness.”

With limited groups of eight to 12 participants and some smaller group work, women will be encouraged to be an active part of activities and discussions, meaning everyone has the opportunity to be heard.

Sharon and Amanda say they are looking forward to welcoming participants to the initial programme, which is being held at The Umbrellas Cosy Hub, 7 Burns Close, Chesterfield S40 2SW, and will run from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

For more information about the programme visit www.bit.ly/Standing_Tall.