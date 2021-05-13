Experienced paraglider died in accident in Derbyshire, inquest hears

Former IT manager Timothy Ogden lost his life near Mam Tor, Castleton, on August 14 last year.

Mr Ogden’s inquest took place at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Wednesday.

Timothy Ogden. Photo: Derbyshire Soaring Club, via Facebook.

It heard he experienced difficulties as he tried to land during a routine flight

The 53-year-old was forced into an ‘unrecoverable spin’ around 200ft above Windy Knoll.

He deployed his reserve parachute but tragically it did not have time to properly inflate.

Matthew Kewley, assistant coroner, said Mr Ogden died as a result of chest injuries.

He concluded his death was accidental.

Known as ‘Oggy’, Mr Ogden, of Rushdale Avenue, Sheffield, was a popular and experienced member of the Derbyshire Soaring Club (DSC) paragliding group.

Following his death, DSC said in a statement: “Tim ‘Oggy’ was well-known and liked in the club and the news of this tragic flying incident will come as a shock to all.

“A sad loss for the flying community, our collective thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Fellow club member Chris Dervin described him ‘as a really nice bloke’.

Suzanne Berzins posted on the DSC Facebook page: “Such sad news, our sport can be so painful. Another good one taken too early. Thoughts are with Tim's family and friends.”

Geoff Moses said he was ‘always welcomed with a smile from Tim’, and passed on his condolences to Mr Ogden’s family and many friends.