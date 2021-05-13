Investigation reveals cause of fatal Derbyshire fire

Firefighters were called to the fire in a flat on Brentwood Avenue at 7.14am on Monday.

Crews entered the property wearing breathing apparatus and rescued a 65-year-old man.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters were called to a flat fire on Brentwood Avenue in Bamford on Monday

Station Manager Lee Williams said: “Once again I’d like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“I am sure people will be reading this and may be concerned for their own safety, or that of a relative, friend or neighbour, so Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will continue to have a presence in the local area over the next few days to provide fire safety advice and reassurance to residents and pupils and staff at Bamford Primary School.“

A joint police and fire investigation has now concluded that the most probable cause of the fire was a naked flame to combustible materials.

Firefighters from Hathersage, Bradwell and South Yorkshire’s Rivelin Valley attended the fire supported by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are now reminding people of the importance of having working smoke alarms fitted on every level of their home, to test them weekly, and to have a planned and practiced escape plan that everyone in the property is aware of.