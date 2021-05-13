Arrests made after police stop van involved in catalytic converter thefts in Derbyshire
Derbyshire police have arrested two men after stopping a van linked to a number of catalytic coverter thefts in the area.
The van, which was stolen and on cloned number plates, was located and boxed in by officers in South Normanton yesterday (May 12).
Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the van had been involved in catalytic converter thefts in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.
The driver, who was disqualified, and another occupant were arrested.
Thieves target catalytic converters because of the precious metals they are made from.