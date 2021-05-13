Arrests made after police stop van involved in catalytic converter thefts in Derbyshire

The van, which was stolen and on cloned number plates, was located and boxed in by officers in South Normanton yesterday (May 12).

Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the van had been involved in catalytic converter thefts in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The driver, who was disqualified, and another occupant were arrested.

The van is linked to catalytic converter thefts in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire