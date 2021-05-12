Police release CCTV image of man sought in connection with Clay Cross burglary

The incident happened around at a unit on the Derby Road Industrial Estate, on Derby Road, at around 7pm on Sunday, April 4.

Two men allegedly entered the premises and stole items including copper and a sat nav.

Police also think a white Citroen van may have been in the area around the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police have issued CCTV of this man they would like to speak to following a burglary at a business in Clay

They believe the man in this image may have vital information that could help with their investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed a white van acting suspiciously to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 21*186493 in any correspondence.

You can also contact the force on Twitter, Facebook, or by filling out an online contact form here.

Alterntively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor