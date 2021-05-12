Police release CCTV image of man sought in connection with Clay Cross burglary
Police have released the image of they want to trace following a burglary at a business in Clay Cross.
The incident happened around at a unit on the Derby Road Industrial Estate, on Derby Road, at around 7pm on Sunday, April 4.
Two men allegedly entered the premises and stole items including copper and a sat nav.
Police also think a white Citroen van may have been in the area around the time.
They believe the man in this image may have vital information that could help with their investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed a white van acting suspiciously to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 21*186493 in any correspondence.
Alterntively, report information anonymously to Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.