What next for Chesterfield’s Debenhams store building?

The store – which opened at the retail park in 2012 – shut for good on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Derbyshire Times asked Land Securities Group PLC – which owns Ravenside Retail Park – for an update on what will happen to the prominent shop building.

Farewell Debenhams.

The company has not yet responded, however.

In March, a spokesperson for Land Securities Group PLC said: “In relation to the Debenhams store at Ravenside Retail Park, we can confirm that we are in active discussions with an alternative brand to take this space.

“We hope to be able to let people know who this is in the next couple of months,” they added.

In January, fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website from administrators for £55million.

However, Boohoo has not take on any of the historic firm’s shops or its workforce.

