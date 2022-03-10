How Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel is raising money to help people of Ukraine

Casa Hotel in Chesterfield is helping the people of Ukraine as Russia’s invasion enters its third week.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:14 pm

The Ukrainian flag is flying outside the hotel – and on Friday, 100 per cent of proceeds from any coffee purchased at the Cocina restaurant will be going to the British Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Meanwhile, staff at Global Brands’ office at Casa will be wearing yellow and blue on Friday, with a suggested donation of £5.

Chesterfield's Casa Hotel.

Casa and Global Brands’ owner Steve Perez will personally match every donation raised on Friday by the office.

A spokesperson for Casa said: “We would love to raise as much money as we can for Ukraine at this very sad time.”

