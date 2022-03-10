Although he has his critics, no other Prime Minister, except Churchill, has even come close to what Boris Johnson had to deal with in the last two years.

A few weeks ago, I started to believe that the media and others should concentrate on more important issues, like the Ukraine situation, rather than Partygate.

This has proved to be the case and the Partygate issue now looks a bit silly.

A reader feels we need to give Prime Minister Boris Johnson a break.

J. Bunting

By email

