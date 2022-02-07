How Chesterfield woman challenged 'unfair' parking fine from Ravenside Retail Park and won

Diana Cave, 67, received the £100 fine from UKCPS, the company which runs the car park at Ravenside Retail Park, on Markham Road, Chesterfield.

The fine was issued because she overstayed.

However, Diana told the Derbyshire Times last month that she remained on the premises the whole time and had six receipts from shops which covered the time period.

A Chesterfield pensioner hit with an ‘unfair’ parking ticket after visiting Ravenside Retail Park has successfully had the fine cancelled.

She branded the ticket ‘unfair’ and said the notices should be served on people who park up before leaving the site to visit shops in the town centre.

Now Diana has revealed how she successfully argued against the fine by contacting the letting agent for the retail park.

She received a letter from letting agents Savills last week confirming the fine had been cancelled and she would receive ‘no further correspondence’ about it.

Diana said it took plenty of calls to the shops on the retail park to find out the agent, and a lot of ‘cajoling’, but she was delighted with the outcome.

"This isn’t about me anymore, it is about helping other people get in touch with UKCPS and hope that they don’t have to put up with the hassle that I’ve had to deal with,” she added.

“Needless to say I am very pleased at the outcome I just wish it hadn’t taken so long to get there.

“The best thing I did was to get in touch with Savills letting agents.”

Diana, from Brimington, parked at Ravenside Retail Park on November 19 last year and had made multiple attempts to contact UKCPS to explain.

She said the stress had been making her ill.

Correspondence from UKCPS included photographs recording Diana’s car entering the car park at 11.46am and leaving at 3.25pm.

Diana says she visited Hobbycraft, Asda, B&M, Costa Coffee, Next and Poundland, and has receipts between noon and 3.21pm.

Signs at the entrance to the retail park warn drivers that they must remain on site and stay for a maximum of three hours.