'Unfair' parking fine from Ravenside Retail Park making Chesterfield woman ill

Diana Cave, 67, was sent the £100 fine by UKCPS, the company which runs the car park at Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park, on Markham Road, Chesterfield.

The fine was issued because she overstayed.

However, Diana says she remained on the premises the whole time and has six receipts from shops which cover the time period.

A disabled Chesterfield pensioner says stress from an ‘unfair’ parking ticket issued after she visited Ravenside Retail Park is making her ill.

She says it is unfair and the notices should be served on people who park up before leaving the site to visit shops in the town centre.

Diana said: “I was shopping from the time I went in to the time I came out and I have six receipts to prove that.

"Surely these notices are meant to stop people parking and going up into town?

"But when you’re doing your shopping legitimately at the retail park for all of the time that you’re parked, there should be no parking penalty.”

Diana, from Brimington, parked at Ravenside Retail Park on November 19 last year and says she has made multiple attempts to contact the company to explain.

She said the stress was making her ill.

"Stress is the worst thing possible for my conditions.

"I have osteo arthritis in all my joints, I have had fibromyalgia for more years than I care to think about.

"Worry and stress make all these conditions much, much worse.”

Correspondence from UKCPS includes photographs recording Diana’s car entering the car park at 11.46am and leaving at 3.25pm.

Diana says she visited Hobbycraft, Asda, B&M, Costa Coffee, Next and Poundland, and has receipts between noon and 3.21pm.

Signs at the entrance to the retail park warn drivers that they must remain on site and stay for a maximum of three hours.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has previously warned constituents about parking at the site, leaving their car and walking into town.

The Labour MP said: “I have had many people contact me after receiving a parking ticket at the car park at Ravenside Retail Park.

“The vast majority of these have been issued as a result of parking at Ravenside Retail Park but then leaving the site.”

We have asked UKCPS for a comment but the company has not responded.