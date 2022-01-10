Council plans to increase car parking charges in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet is due to meet next Tuesday, with members recommended to approve the following costs for the authority’s car parks for 2022-23 from April 4.

- 90p for up to 30 minutes (up from the current 80p)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is set to get more expensive to park in Chesterfield.

- £1.70 for up to one hour (up from the current £1.60)

- £3 for up to two hours (up from the current £2.80)

- £3.20 for up to three hours (up from the current £3)

- £4.80 for up to four hours (up from the current £4.50)

- £1.70 for each hour after in short-stay car parks (up from the current £1.60)

- £5.30 for four hours plus in long-stay car parks (up from the current £5)

- £5.30 for four to five hours in Saltergate multi-storey car park (up from the current £5)

- £6.50 for over five hours/up to 24 hours in Saltergate multi-storey car park (up from £6)

- an annual parking permit will increase from £620 to £660, a monthly permit will increase from £62 to £66 and scratchcards will increase from £3.60 to £3.80

During 2022-23, all Chesterfield residents will continue to benefit from free parking before 10am and after 3pm Monday to Saturday and all-day Sunday and hank holidays, using their permits.

The Labour-led authority did not increase car parking charges during 2021-22.

According to a report to be considered by councillors: “The impact of Covid-19 significantly reduced car park income in 2021-22. However, parking numbers have started to return to more normal levels of occupancy. It is anticipated that by 2022-23 levels will be back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“It is anticipated the proposed tariff increase in fees will generate an additional £143,000 in income, as such an overall income of £2,496,680.

“It is imperative that the council receives an appropriate return on a valuable town centre asset.

“A review of other fees and charges in towns similar in size to Chesterfield would indicate that the proposed increase in fees is relevant, comparable and proportionate.

“The council is committed to providing good-quality, well-maintained, safe and secure parking facilities. The proposed increase in charges ensures these standards can be maintained and future investment in our sites continues.”