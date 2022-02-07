Watch as cyclist goes through red light in front of police car in Derbyshire

A cyclist has been caught on camera riding through a red light in front of a police car in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 7th February 2022, 1:14 pm

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers were on patrol in a marked car in Darley Dale when the cyclist ignored the light on Thursday, February 3.

A spokesperson for the unit said cyclists ‘must stop for red traffic lights like other vehicles’.

"This pedal cyclist was spotted in Darley Dale riding at speed through a red light at a pedestrian crossing.

"He was stopped and issued a ticket.”