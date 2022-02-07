Derbyshire police launch murder investigation

Officers were called to a house on Oak Crescent in Littleover, at around 7.15am yesterday.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 7th February 2022, 8:27 am
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 8:29 am

On arrival an injured woman was found and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers remain in the area and a scene is in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

MORE NEWS: 'Dangerous' sinkhole appears on Chesterfield road after water pipe burst

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police using the following methods, quoting incident number 225 of 6 February.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.