Derbyshire police launch murder investigation

On arrival an injured woman was found and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers remain in the area and a scene is in place.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police using the following methods, quoting incident number 225 of 6 February.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Phone – call on 101.