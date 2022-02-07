Derbyshire police launch murder investigation
Officers were called to a house on Oak Crescent in Littleover, at around 7.15am yesterday.
On arrival an injured woman was found and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Officers remain in the area and a scene is in place.
Anyone with information that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police using the following methods, quoting incident number 225 of 6 February.
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call on 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.