'Dangerous' sinkhole appears on Chesterfield road after water pipe burst

The hole appeared near the junction of Valley Road and Meadow Road in Holmgate.

Councillor for Tupton and Wingerworth, Ross Shipman, posted about the large hole on Twitter yesterday (Saturday, February 5).

He wrote: “Sink hole appeared near junction of Valley Road / 1 Meadow Road, Holmgate, S459QR.

“Looks like sinkhole goes under the road, so probably could be massive.

“Currently got traffic cones to warn people, but it’s dangerous and needs addressing ASAP.”

Later, the councillor informed residents that barriers had been put in place to prevent any accidents.

He also revealed the cause of the hole as a burst water pipe, which will be fixed by Seven Trent Water as soon as possible.

A Tweet read: “Highways have been out and out barriers up, it’s apparently a burst pipe further up the road which has caused this, so one for @stwater.