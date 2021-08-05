How a Derbyshire man has raised over £8,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society

Jim Critchlow walked on average seven miles every day for 100 days.

The retired Derbyshire County Council joiner wanted to do something amazing for the charity as his beloved wife Patricia was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in her 50s nearly a decade ago.

Since then, he has tragically seen his spouse of nearly 45 years deteriorate to the point where she no longer knows who he is.

Jim, 68, said: “It’s mission accomplished!

“What an adventure – it’s been brilliant.

“I’ve walked a total of 665 miles around Buxton since April 26 – Patricia’s 65th birthday – and I've raised at least £8,500 for the wonderful Alzheimer's Society.

Jim celebrated completing his mammoth fundraising challenge with family and friends.

“I’ve picked up lots of litter along the way – making sure our area looks nice is important to me – and I also grew a beard.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to every single person who joined me on the walks, everyone who has sponsored me and everyone who has supported me – some of whom I’ve never met before.

“Along the way, I’ve had the nicest comments from so many people who have been interested in what I was doing and why.”

On Tuesday night, Jim, of Overdale Avenue, Buxton, celebrated finishing his task with family and friends, many of whom have been inspired by him to take on their own fundraising challenges.

Jim and Patricia.

His family also showed him a montage of videos of people congratulating him.

One of the messages was from Royle Family actor Ricky Tomlinson and another was from the Alzheimer’s Society thanking Jim.

Patricia, who is well-known in Buxton, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2013 and now lives in a care home.

Before Jim started his fundraiser, he said: “My wife used to love life.

“Now she can’t speak, she can’t walk.

“She doesn’t know who I am.

“It’s incredibly tough, and I often wonder why life has been so cruel to someone so wonderful.”

Jim now intends to carry on walking – but maybe not every day – to eventually reach a total of 1,000 miles.

You can still sponsor Jim at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/milesformemories-100daychallenge