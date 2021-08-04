Police issue CCTV appeal after Chesterfield burglary
Detectives investigating a burglary in Chesterfield have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to.
The incident happened in Newbold Road, Newbold, sometime between 3am and 3pm on Sunday, July 25.
Police say a burglar entered the home of an elderly man through an insecure door and stole his wallet and phone.
Bank cards from the wallet were then later used in transactions in several shops.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We are keen to speak with the man shown in this CCTV image as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“If you have any information about this incident or, can identify the man pictured please contact PC James Wilkinson quoting reference 21*416570.”
Do you recognise the man pictured?
For further details on how to contact the force visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.