Holocaust Memorial Day to be marked with event in Chesterfield town centre

It will be held in New Square at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Liberal Democrat Chesterfield Councillor Ed Fordham, who is helping to organise the event, said: “The plan is that we will create a triangle of former jam jars and in each of them light a candle.

This year, Holocaust Memorial Day falls on Thursday, January 27.

“This triangle of light will draw on the history of gay men forced to wear a pink triangle during the Nazi Holocaust.

“My grandfather was a British soldier and was part of the liberation troops at Bergen-Belsen.

"We will be joined by the Mayor, Coun Glenys Falconer, and anyone is welcome to come along.

“There will be a few readings and period of silence to reflect and remember.

“Please do bring your own jam jar if you so wish and we should have plenty of candles and lighters already.

“Each year the UK seeks to take time to recall the terrible crisis in humanity that can lead to Holocaust.

“We do not, it seems, learn.”

Meanwhile, Chesterfield residents are also invited to attend an online event to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

This will take place on Microsoft Teams from 10am to 12pm on Thursday.

Coun Sharon Blank, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for governance, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is for everyone and gives us the chance to learn about past events and build a better future for all.”

The virtual event is open to all and is free of charge, but places are limited.

If you would like to attend the event, email [email protected]