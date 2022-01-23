Damien Bendall, aged 31, of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, is accused of the murders of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11 and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11.

Damien Bendall is due at court next week over four murders and one rape (picture: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

He was due at Derby Crown Court last week for a plea hearing but the case was re-listed and is now due to go ahead on Wednesday, January 26.

A provisional trial date of March 1, 2022, has been set but as yet no pleas have been entered.

Bendall was charged after police discovered four bodies at a house in Killamarsh in September after officers were called out over safety concerns.

Terri, the woman he is accused of killing, had recently moved to Killamarsh with her children from Woodhouse in Sheffield.

Connie still lived in Woodhouse and had been on a sleepover when she died.

John Paul, Lacey and Connie all attended Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke, Sheffield.

The murder charges Bendall faces allege that he killed Terri, John Paul, Lacey and Connie on a day between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.