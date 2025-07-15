A collection of rare Georgian and Victorian jewellery which lay hidden in a drawer for years is set to be sold through a Derbyshire auction house.

The seller found the jewellery after their mother passed away and only discovered the age of the pieces when they contacted Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers for a valuation.

Irita Marriott, owner of the auction house responsible for the sale, said: “This collection was a real hidden treasure trove! The seller was so surprised to find the jewellery, they had never seen their mother wear any of it and didn't even know it existed. There are some really unusual pieces which are going to attract a lot of interest.”

The collection, which will be auctioned on Thursday, July 17 has been split into more than 20 lots and includes a Georgian silver and paste drop brooch in the shape of a dove, a pair of gold, diamond and turquoise beetle dress studs and a Georgian gem set REGARD mourning ring.

It is estimated that the jewellery will raise more than £3,000 for the seller who lives in Staffordshire.

For further information, visit www.iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk or call 01332 414848.