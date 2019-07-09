Here's everything you need to know about Chesterfield Pride 2019

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for this year's Chesterfield Pride event.

The free event, which is one of the fastest growing Pride celebrations in the country since it started five years ago, takes place at Stand Road between 1pm and 7pm on Sunday, July 21.

More than 6,000 people attended last year's event, and even more are expected to attend this time around.

The day will include live acts, market stalls, children's area, fairground rides and food and drink outlets.

Headlining is 80’s star and TV personality Sonia, who will be performing her greatest hits.

Dance legend Shena, who is the powerhouse vocalist behind the dance hits The Weekend, Watch Out and Son Of Gun will also appear. There will also be stars of The Voice, Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor keeping people entertained throughout the day.

Some of the best local performers and international drag queens will feature in the cabaret tent, which is new for this year. This includes the star of BBC One's All Together Now, Divina De Campo and Ky Kelly as well as well-known local performers including Jayrar, Rachael Webster and The Shambles.

The event is open to everyone and is free entry but organisers do ask for a small donation to help with running costs.

VIP passes are also available for a small extra cost.

More information can be found at chesterfieldpride.co.uk.