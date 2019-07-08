Thousands raised for Chesterfield RSPCA branch at Fun Dog Show

A Fun Dog show that saw hundreds of pooches and their humans descend for competitions and classes raised more than £5,000 for the Chesterfield branch of the RSPCA.

Although it was paw-ing with rain on the morning of the event, at Eastwood Park, on Saturday (July 6), the annual Dog Show was attended by many and raised a whopping £5,466.

Little Avayah Moss with giant Great Dane Harlie.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at the branch, said: “This is even more than what we raised last year.

“That’s pretty amazing considering how bad the weather was at the start, so we are delighted with this result.”

It costs the branch £420,000 a year to keep their doors open and to help rescue, rehabilitate and rehome over 600 animals that pass through their door each year.

For more information visit: https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/

Judging one of the classes.

Entering the happiest puppy contest is Alfie Bluff with Missy.