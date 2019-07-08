This is how much money was raised from the Ashgate Hospicecare Sparkle Walk on Saturday

More than £185,000 was raised from the Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk for Ashgate Hospicecare at the weekend.

Around 3,000 people walked 10km around Chesterfield on Saturday for the charity, which provides care and support for families and patients across north Derbyshire.

3,000 people turned out for the Ashgate Hospicecare Sparkle Walk.

The event, which is Chesterfield’s largest fundraising event, raised a phenomenal £187,000 for the charity.

Carl Jones, fundraising manager at Ashgate Hospicecare, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to every single one of you that made our Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk 2019 such an incredible and heart-warming night.

“To our Sparkle walkers, volunteers, sponsors, staff, photographers, entertainers, St John Ambulance and all the lovely local people who cheered us on - you are all amazing.

“You all came together for the same cause and have pledged over £180,000 for the hospice. We rely heavily on the generosity of local people and this amount of money will make a tremendous difference to the lives of our patients and their families. So, thank you. Keep your eyes peeled for lots of photos and videos over the next few days. Have a well-deserved rest and see you in 2020.”

Several local entertainment companies and businesses all added to the event with an array of performances and giveaways.

There was also a memory wall where many walkers shared their reasons for walking, as well as decorating their t-shirts with photos and memories of their loved ones who they were walking in memory of.

Gill Sullivan, from Chesterfield, said: “This was the first time that I’ve done the Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk but it will definitely not be the last. I had a fantastic time. The organisation was superb and the atmosphere electric. Big thank you to all the volunteers who helped out on the night.”

Helen Wheeler, from Bakewell, said: “I’ve been doing the Markovitz Sparkle Night Walk for the last three years and this one was the best yet, I’ve already signed up for next years. I couldn’t believe how many people there were and how amazing the atmosphere was. There is nothing better than seeing a sea of pink bunny ears all coming together for such a worthwhile cause. Well done to all the organisers and volunteers.”

The hospice provides its services free of charge to patients with a life-limiting illness, and extended support to patients’ families.

Sign up to next year's event by visiting sparklenightwalk.org.uk/ for just £10.