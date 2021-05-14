The grandfather who was well-known for being a competitive sportsman, given his love of football, golf, bowls, tennis and fishing, sadly died on December 21, following a short illness.

Tom, who was born and bred in Killamarsh, leaves behind his wife, Janice, daughter Jessica, son Tom Junior and grandchildren Freddie and Zachary.

The keen sportsman previously worked as a miner and lorry driver, but had a strong role in the community, coaching many local teams.

Tom pictured with daughter Jessica.

In his honour, the 61-year-old’s friends and family crowdfunded to buy an outdoor table tennis table with the aim of eventually holding a local tournament.

His family were so overwhelmed they decided to buy a second concrete table to show their gratitude to the dozens that donated.

The all weather tables which weigh two ton each have been delivered to Killamarsh Juniors Athletic Club – where the grandfather of two used to play.

The inscription on the tables reads: ‘live the life you love’, while the other says ‘love the life you live’.

Tom's family at Killamarsh Juniors Athletic Club with the new table tennis tables: (front left to right) Elaine Drake, Adam Pearson with Freddie Thomas in pram and (back row) Tom Enright Junior, Ella Heywood, Janice Enright and Jessica Enright holding Zachary.

Both tables are available for junior club members to use for free.

Janice said: "It is like going full circle for us, my children Jess and Tom who are now grown up, can remember being there with him when he was playing there.

"He loved his life and the idea behind the tables is for other people to get enjoyment and pleasure and just to have a few moments of fun really.”

Killamarsh Junior Athletic Club reopens on Monday, May 17 and Tom’s family have thanked the committee at the club for their help and support with the delivery of the table tennis tables.

"Love the life you life" is engraved on one of the tables in memory of the beloved grandfather.

Janice added: "He would love the fact he's giving back to Killamarsh, that would be a big thing for him because he's born here, he's buried here.

"It means a lot to me that his name is still here and those tables are concrete, they are two tons of concrete so they are here for a long, long time and the fact that his name is on them.

"He lives on in Killamarsh and he would love it.”

Family and friends of Tom came to watch the two-ton concrete table tennis tables be delivered on May 7.

Tom (left) playing table tennis with his son Tom Junior at Matlock Park on Father's Day in 2019.