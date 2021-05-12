Chesterfield mum creates mindful boards to help children with anxiety and stress after own mental health struggles

Chloe Pillar, from Brimington, has autism and battled with bad anxiety while being bullied at school before her parents brought mindfulness into the home which she says ‘saved’ her.

Now aged 30, and having watched her own three-year-old daughter suffer with her mental health during lockdown, she is launching mindful boards to help parents equip their children with better strategies to cope with life’s ups and downs from a young age.

The mother-of-two said she started teaching her daughter mindfulness as a coping strategy, with the mindful boards developing out of a need for a visual aid.

Chloe Pillar, founder of Our Play Den, with the mindful boards which she says can support mental health in young children

Chloe said: “Her behaviour wasn’t great and it became apparent that she needed a bit more support because of Covid. From around March to July we weren’t allowed to see anyone, then we were, then we weren’t again.

"I wanted to bring more mindfulness into the home and wanted parents to truly understand that mindfulness doesn’t mean meditation and it doesn’t have to be complicated.

"If we can start at the very young years, with children as young as three, then maybe when these children become teenagers there is a possibility that their stress and anxiety can be coped with in a better, more positive form.”

Mum-of-two Chloe Pillar playing with son Archie. With extensive knowledge of mindfulness and having worked with children for some years, she has developed mindful boards to support mental health in young children

Having founded Our Play Den in August, a company which sold open-ended and wooden toys, Chloe shifted the business to primarily focus on mindful activities and now hopes to introduce the mindful boards for parents to buy.

The boards, according to Chloe, allows children to search for different objects accompanied by written prompts and encourages them to look at the world and be in the present moment.

She added: “By opening their eyes to a bigger, more beautiful world, they act as a vessel in releasing more wonder, more joy and more stillness and gives them the tools to deal with future mental health challenges.

Chloe Pillar with her mindful boards for children

"I want parents to understand that mindfulness is actually incredibly beneficial to children and to adults in so many ways.”

Currently, the mindful boards are being tested but will be available soon.

For more information or to keep up to date visit Our Play Den on Facebook or Instagram.

