Eagle-eyed television viewers are urged to keep a close watch for Derbyshire’s Haddon Hall in the new Wolf Hall series which launched at the weekend.

Nine months after speculation that scenes were being shot at the medieval manor house, a post has appeared on the stately home’s social media page. Posted on Saturday, the comment reads: “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, which filmed several scenes at Haddon earlier this year, airs tomorrow evening at 9pm on BBC1. If you watch it and spot Haddon, let us know!”

Thomas Brodie Sangster, who played Rafe Sadler in the first series of Wolf Hall in 2015, was spotted in Bakewell during the filming in February. The film crew visited Bloomers in the town and said they were shooting the new series at Haddon Hall.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light stars Damian Lewis as Henry VIII and Mark Rylance as Cromwell. Set in 1536, the series focuses on Cromwell’s continued climb to power and wealth while the King settles with his third queen, Jane Seymour (played by Kate Phillips).

Mark Rylance stars as Oliver Cromwell and Damian Lewis as Henry VIII in Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light which has launched on BBC1 (photo: BBC/Playground Entertainment/Jay Brooks)

Hilary Mantel, who wrote the three Wolf Hall books – the self-titled debut novel, Bring Up The Bodies and The Mirror & The Light – was born in Glossop.

The six-part television series of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light continues its run on BBC1 on Sundays at 9pm. All episodes are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Its timing couldn’t be better for Haddon Hall which launches its popular Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market on Wednesday this week.