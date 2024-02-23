Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scaffolding towers in the garden of the stately home near Bakewell and a marquee in its car park has sparked excitement on social media.

Nicola Rose posted: “The film crew have been in Bloomers and said they are filming Wolf Hall series 2.”

Rachel Mycock wrote. “Daughter has just bumped in to Thomas Brodie Sangster walking around Bakewell, she was very starstruck.” Sangster played Rafe Sadler in Wolf Hall which aired on BBC in 2015.

Haddon Hall is a popular location for the filming of historical dramas.

Haddon Hall is currently closed to members of the public and will reopen for the season on March 20. A spokesman has declined to comment on whether filming is taking place.

The Wolf Hall sequel stars Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance who are reprising their roles as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII. Based on Hilary Mantel’s book The Mirror and the Light, filming is reported to have begun in late 2023. The new series is due to air in 2025.