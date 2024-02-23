Could Peak District stately home Haddon Hall be location for filming of Wolf Hall sequel?
Scaffolding towers in the garden of the stately home near Bakewell and a marquee in its car park has sparked excitement on social media.
Nicola Rose posted: “The film crew have been in Bloomers and said they are filming Wolf Hall series 2.”
Rachel Mycock wrote. “Daughter has just bumped in to Thomas Brodie Sangster walking around Bakewell, she was very starstruck.” Sangster played Rafe Sadler in Wolf Hall which aired on BBC in 2015.
Haddon Hall is currently closed to members of the public and will reopen for the season on March 20. A spokesman has declined to comment on whether filming is taking place.
The Wolf Hall sequel stars Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance who are reprising their roles as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII. Based on Hilary Mantel’s book The Mirror and the Light, filming is reported to have begun in late 2023. The new series is due to air in 2025.
Haddon Hall has long been a favourite location for the filming of historical dramas. Jude Law’s film Firebrand, which tells the story of the darker side of Henry VIII’s six marriages, took over the stately home in 2022. Mary Queen of Scots, featuring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, was filmed at Haddon Hall in 2018 and Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett as Elizabeth 1, was shot there in 1998.