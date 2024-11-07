The courtyard at Haddon Hall also offers a variety of stalls for visitors to browse.

Christmas markets are returning to Haddon Hall for five long weekends, bringing together some of the finest artisans and makers in the country.

Haddon’s beautifully decorated courtyard, Tudor and Elizabethan rooms and garden will host more than 245 talented producers. Ceramicists, artists, chocolatiers, jewellers, candle makers, weavers and many more will make Christmas shopping easy and enjoyable.

The fairytale surrounds of Haddon Hall will be especially magical, thanks to multitudes of twinkling lights, luxurious decorations and beautiful Christmas trees grown on the estate.

For the first time this year, the Stable Studio will offer daily craft demonstrations, including basket weaving, wreath making, card printing and Christmas table decoration making. These sessions are free to attend, and visitors are invited to drop in throughout the day.

Shop forChristmas gifts among the splendour of Haddon Hall.

There will also be a Food and Drink Hall, with producers selling wine, chocolate, gin, fudge, cheese, chutney and more! It will also offer seating for visitors to rest, relax and enjoy tasting some of their purchases.

To add to the festive atmosphere, Haddon’s Lower Courtyard will be transformed into an alpine village, with chalets filled with gifts and goodies galore. Live music will also add to the sense of occasion, with the line-up changing weekly.

Lady Edward Manners said: “Our Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market has grown in stature over the past few years, due to the quality of our wonderfully talented and carefully curated artisans and makers, and because this event gives visitors the chance to both shop and see the hall in all its festive glory. There’s so much to experience and enjoy this year, and with more dates available, we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide.”

The first of this year’s Christmas markets runs at Haddon Hall from November 13 to 17. Successive markets take place from November 20 to 24, November 27 to December 1, December 4 to 8, December 11-15.

Morning tickets enabling access from 9.15am to 1pm and afternoon tickets from 1.15pm to 5pm are available. Adult tickets (16+years) cost £11, child (5-15 years) cost £3.50, infant (0-4 years) free. A green ticket, priced £9, enables all-day entry and is available for people who use public transport or walk to the hall.

Entrance tickets can be pre-booked online at www.haddonhall.co.uk or bought on the day. For further details, call 01629 810917 or email: [email protected]