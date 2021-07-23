Gracie's final ride arrives at St Bartholomew's Church.

Gracie Spinks: Pictures as church service celebrates young Chesterfield woman who 'lived life to the fullest'

A church service has celebrated the life of Gracie Spinks as mourners gathered to pay their respects to the 23-year-old.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 2:54 pm

Gracie’s brother Tom led the tributes to his sister who he said excelled in her career, loved attending festivals and ‘lived life to the fullest’.

Tom said he was the ‘proudest brother in the world of everything she’s achieved in her life’.

Gracie, who was laid to rest inside a sparkly, purple coffin, was described as a keen animal lover, and the service also heard of her dream of becoming a mermaid.

Horse riders who formed a guard of honour for the 23-year-old equestrian as her funeral procession passed through Old Whittington, are now waiting outside the church listening to the service.

Church service celebrates life of Gracie Spinks

Gracie's horse-drawn carriage arrives for the service at Old Whittington's St Bartholomew's Church.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Church service celebrates life of Gracie Spinks

Gracie's cortege had travelled through Chesterfield, with hundreds of mourners lining the streets to pay their respects.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Church service celebrates life of Gracie Spinks

Family and friends of Gracie gather for the church service to honour her life.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Church service celebrates life of Gracie Spinks

Gracie's beautiful purple coffin is carried into the church.

Photo: Brian Eyre

