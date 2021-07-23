Gracie Spinks: Pictures as church service celebrates young Chesterfield woman who 'lived life to the fullest'

Gracie’s brother Tom led the tributes to his sister who he said excelled in her career, loved attending festivals and ‘lived life to the fullest’.

Tom said he was the ‘proudest brother in the world of everything she’s achieved in her life’.

Gracie, who was laid to rest inside a sparkly, purple coffin, was described as a keen animal lover, and the service also heard of her dream of becoming a mermaid.

Horse riders who formed a guard of honour for the 23-year-old equestrian as her funeral procession passed through Old Whittington, are now waiting outside the church listening to the service.

