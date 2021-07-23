Gracie's procession begins its journey on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Gracie Spinks: Pictures as Chesterfield says emotional goodbye to beautiful 23-year-old with guard of honour and horse-drawn carriage procession

Hundreds of Chesterfield people lined the streets this morning to say their own goodbyes to Gracie Spinks.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:36 pm

Residents young and old, turned out in huge numbers to pay their respects as Gracie’s funeral cortege took the keen equestrian on her final ride, in a horse-drawn carriage to Old Whittington’s St Bartholomew's Church.

Many dressed in purple or in horse riding attire as requested by the funeral directors to honour Gracie’s life.

1. Chesterfield says farewell to Gracie Spinks

Gracie's own horse Paddy follows behind the cortege.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Chesterfield says farewell to Gracie Spinks

The procession along Sheffield Road. Many fellow equestrians, both local and from elsewhere in the UK, paid their respects today.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Chesterfield says farewell to Gracie Spinks

Crowds gather on Sheffield Road. Many wore purple clothing or horse riding attire, as requested by Gracie's family.

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Chesterfield says farewell to Gracie Spinks

The procession passes along Sheffield Road. Gracie was a passionate equestrian and her final journey was by a beautiful horse-drawn carriage.

Photo: jason chadwick

