Gracie Spinks: Pictures as Chesterfield says emotional goodbye to beautiful 23-year-old with guard of honour and horse-drawn carriage procession
Hundreds of Chesterfield people lined the streets this morning to say their own goodbyes to Gracie Spinks.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:25 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 12:36 pm
Residents young and old, turned out in huge numbers to pay their respects as Gracie’s funeral cortege took the keen equestrian on her final ride, in a horse-drawn carriage to Old Whittington’s St Bartholomew's Church.
Many dressed in purple or in horse riding attire as requested by the funeral directors to honour Gracie’s life.
