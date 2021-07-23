LiveGracie Spinks' funeral: Live stream of the moving service at St Bartholomew's Church, Old Whittington
Gracie Spinks has been laid to rest today in an emotional funeral service, with mourners wearing purple, horse attire and lining the streets as she made her final journey through Chesterfield.
The funeral was held at 12 noon at St Bartholomew's Church in Old Whittington.
Gracie’s horse Paddy followed her coffin, which was in a white horse-drawn carriage.
Hundreds of mourners lined the streets in Old Whittington as her funeral procession made its way through the village in Gracie’s honour.
Dozens of horse riders formed a guard of honour and listened to the service outside the church to pay tribute to the 23-year-old who was a keen rider and horse lover.
Watch the community pay their respects to Gracie, by keeping up with the latest updates below.
Gracie’s life to be celebrated at the Cock & Magpie
The 23-year-old’s life will now be celebrated with family and friends at the Cock & Magpie on Church Street North in Old Whittington.
Community says goodbye to Gracie as she is finally laid to rest
Hundreds of people have sent their thoughts and prayers to Gracie as she is buried.
Lisa Di Falco wrote: “Rest In Peace Gracie. Deepest condolences to Gracie’s family and friends”.
Louise Edwards added: “I’ve been in the car travelling back from Devon following the funeral and it’s just absolutely heartbreaking that such a young beautiful life has been taken. Sending so much love to her familyxx”.
Kerrie Poynton commented: “Rest with the angels didn’t know Gracie but she was defo loved by many of people and thinking about all ur family and friends today”.
Pictures as Chesterfield says emotional goodbye to beautiful 23-year-old with guard of honour and horse-drawn carriage procession
Take a look at the images which show mourners lining the streets and Gracie’s final send off in a horse-drawn carriage with her own horse Paddy following behind.
Gracie’s funeral ends with conregation singing All Things Bright And Beautiful
The friends and family of the 23-year-old sang All Things Bright And Beautiful as Gracie’s funeral service came to a close.
Horse riders listen to service outside St Bartholomew's Church
Horse riders that formed a guard of honour for the 23-year-old equestrian as her funeral procession passed through Old Whittington, are now waiting outside the church listening to the service.
Touching tributes are made to Gracie
Loved ones have shared touching tributes to Gracie, who was a daughter, sister and friend.
Reverend Jo Morris and Gracie’s family opened up about the 23-year-old, who was a keen animal lover, and her dream of becoming a mermaid.
Gracie’s sparkly purple coffin lays at the top of the church as family make speeches remembering the 23-year-old horse rider
Gracie has been laid to rest inside a sparkly, purple coffin which has been placed at the top of the church as her loved ones attend her funeral.
Family members have made speeches remembering her, sharing her love of horses and the loyalty she had for her loved ones.
Gracie’s brother pays tribute to his sister for everything “she’s achieved in her life"
Gracie’s brother Tom spoke to a crowd of his sister’s loved ones during the service.
He said he was the “proudest brother in the world of everything she’s achieved in her life”.
Tom shared how Gracie had attended festivals, excelled in her career and lived life to the fullest.
Music by The Weeknd played as mourners filed into St Bartholomew's Church
Readings from the bible as Gracie’s funeral service starts
The funeral service for Gracie has now started and it was led with readings from the bible.
Funeral procession arrives at St Bartholomew’s Church as friends and family say goodbye to Gracie
The horse-drawn carriage containing Gracie’s coffin has arrived at St Bartholomew’s Church in Old Whittington.
Mourners take their seats as Gracie’s funeral prepares to start
You can watch a live stream of the service for the 23-year-old on Facebook:
People leave flowers and teddy bears outside St Bartholomew’s Church ahead of funeral service
Flowers and teddy bears have been left outside the church in Old Whittington in tribute to Gracie, ahead of her funeral service at 12 noon.
Tributes to continue to pour in for Gracie ahead of funeral
Viewers flood live video with tributes to Gracie
Viewers watching the Derbyshire Times’ live stream of Gracie’s funeral procession passing through Old Whittington have flooded the comments with purple hearts in memory of the horse lover.
Mourners have turned out in purple or horse riding attire, as requested by Harold Lilleker & Sons who have organised her funeral.
Eleni Mappoura wrote: “Rest in paradise Angel”.
Pat Lowe added: “Such a wonderful send off R.I.P Gracie xx”.
Kelly Chirms commented: “Fly high beautiful girl”.