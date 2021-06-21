Gracie Spinks' friends pay tribute to 'caring and loving' young woman in fundraiser after Duckmanton tragedy

Police confirmed that a woman in her early 20s and a man in his mid-30s both died in Duckmanton on Friday – and the deaths were linked.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the woman has been named locally and in tributes as Gracie Spinks, 23.

Gracie’s friends have launched a fundraising page in her memory and to support her family and ‘beloved’ horse, Paddy.

Their tribute described Gracie as ‘a beautiful girl’, who at ‘just 23 years old’ had already touched so many people’s lives and leaves behind ‘gorgeous memories’.

"She was a caring and loving individual and was always happy to help,” the tribute added.

"She was also so, so stubborn and she’d always stand up for what was right.

"If you knew Gracie you’d also know she was horsey mad and had the most gorgeous horse called Paddy whom she loved dearly.

"Although no amount of money could ever bring Gracie back, I ask that you please donate what ever you can to help her family at this moment. We all love you so dearly Gracie, behave up there.”

Prayers were said across the town this morning at church services.

Methodist minster the Reverend Mark Carrick, of the Derbyshire North East Methodist Circuit, said the incident had caused ‘shock’, but because people in the area were so ‘community minded’ they had come together at a difficult time.

The Reverend Jo Morris, of St Bartholomew, Old Whittington and St Barnabas, New Whittington, said the area had been ‘plunged into mourning’ for the young woman and called on people to ‘support her family’.

Rev Morris posted on Facebook that so ‘many, many people’ had attended church ‘to share their shock and grief’ she had decided to open the church today, Monday, June 21, between 6-8pm.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We appreciate that what has happened in Duckmanton will have shocked and upset many people in the community and officers will carry out extra patrols in the coming days.

"We would urge you to stop and speak to an officer if you wish to raise any concerns.”