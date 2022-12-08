German Shepherds and a three-legged Rottweiler among Chesterfield RSPCA rescue animals looking for forever homes

4. Sky and Prince

Sky and Prince are German Shepherds, she is 10 years old and he is a year old, who play eat and sleep as one. Their bond is forged in mutual adversity - raw, scoured skin, lost fur, bones jutting out where they ought not. Prince leans heavily upon his adopted grandmother, Sky, watching her with his wide, puppy-like eyes and following in her wake. She indulges his playfulness as they mouth at each other and roll on the ground, then nuzzle and curl up together. They are looking for an adult-only household where Prince would love to learn agility or fly ball.

Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA