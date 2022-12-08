German Shepherds and a three-legged Rottweiler among Chesterfield RSPCA rescue animals looking for forever homes

Could you find room in your heart to give a loving forever home to a rescued dog or cat currently being cared for at Chesterfield’s RSPCA centre?
Two German Shepherds who have bonded over their miserable past, a three-legged Rottweiler cross and a cat who was brought in with an open sore on his tummy that made him walk bow-legged are among the furry residents being looked after the charity’s Spital Lane base.
1.
Sky, Prince and Saturn, clockwise from left, are all looking for loving homes.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
2. Hades
Hades is a one-year-old lurcher type male who is soft, quiet, initially reserved and loves those who show him kindness. He gets on well with other dogs. Hades could live with children aged 11 to 15 years. He will need some basic training and to learn that it's OK to be left alone.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
3. Athena
Athena is a one-year-old Rottweiler cross who had to have one of her legs amputated as it was shattered, crooked and a useless crutch of bone and fur when she arrived at the rescue centre. But having three legs is no hindrance for the playful girl who loves games and toys. She will need an active and experienced owner who can give her lots of fuss and attention. Athena can be left alone for short periods. She could live with a family whose children are 11 to 15 years and maybe alongside another dog.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA
4. Sky and Prince
Sky and Prince are German Shepherds, she is 10 years old and he is a year old, who play eat and sleep as one. Their bond is forged in mutual adversity - raw, scoured skin, lost fur, bones jutting out where they ought not. Prince leans heavily upon his adopted grandmother, Sky, watching her with his wide, puppy-like eyes and following in her wake. She indulges his playfulness as they mouth at each other and roll on the ground, then nuzzle and curl up together. They are looking for an adult-only household where Prince would love to learn agility or fly ball.
Photo: Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA