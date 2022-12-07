The RSPCA centre on Spital Lane cares for abandoned or neglected cats and dogs, rescuing and rehabilitating more than 500 animals every year. It costs £1,200 each day to keep the doors open.

Steph McCawley supporter engagement officer for the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA, said: “For our Christmas campaign 'Paws For Thought' we are running a virtual Christmas tree to raise funds for our centre. We are asking for money instead of actual gifts this year due to the current climate (although we are not turning away presents for the animals).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the campaign the charity is celebrating the pets who have left paw prints on our hearts or the ones who still give us happiness and love today.

Paws For Thought will help support the care of animals at Chesterfield's RSPCA centre.

People can visit the virtual Christmas tree (Paws For Thought) online at https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/paws-for-thought-christmas-appeal. There they can make a donation of any amount and light up a star (in this case a paw print) and post a message and photo in memory of a pet or someone who loved animals or even a four-legged friend who is still around to brighten their life by giving them unconditional love.

Steph said: “Our current total is at £300 however we would love to reach £500 this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your act of kindness will help animals like Staffie cross Mercedes who was found with a tight muzzle digging into her skin and nursed back to health at the RSPCA centre before she was found a permanent loving home in Chesterfield. Or gorgeous kitten Drew who was found dumped on a Chesterfield doorstep in a gift bag and discovered to have a broken leg which needed to be amputated.Or Scooby the rescue greyhound who finally found his forever home after a seven-month wait.Animals are at the heart of everything that the RSPCA does and donations will go towards helping animals in its care this Christmas.