Funeral arrangements for Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks

Gracie, of Old Whittington, tragically died aged 23 last month.

Her funeral will take place at Old Whittington Church at 12pm on July 23 followed by a celebration of her life at the Cock and Magpie at Old Whittington.

Picture kindly submitted by the family of Gracie Spinks.

Attendance is limited inside the church but outside speakers will be available for others who wish to attend the service.

Refreshments at the Cock and Magpie will include a hog roast, and people are being asked to bring cash to help the staff on the day.

Gracie’s final ride will leave Harold Lilleker and Sons’ Whittington Moor Funeral Home, with the final timings and route to be confirmed at a later date.

Her obituary has been published by the Hasland-based funeral director.

It states: “Gracie was born in Chesterfield and has been a resident here all her life.

“She worked as a swimming teacher for Derbyshire County Council and as a warehouse operative at Xbite Ltd.

“Gracie was a fantastic artist. She loved swimming, music, performing arts, going to the theatre, socialising with friends, and riding and competing her horse Paddy.

“She leaves behind her mum Alison, dad Richard, brother Thomas, sister Abi, stepbrother Michael, her horse Paddy and many loving friends and extended family.”

Gracie was found injured in a field near to Staveley Road, Duckmanton, at around 8.40am on June 18.

Paramedics attended but she sadly died at the scene.

Officers believe Gracie was killed by a man she knew, who was later found dead.

Derbyshire Constabulary is currently being independently investigated over the contact it had with Gracie before her death.

The force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) ‘because we had contact with Gracie earlier this year’.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “As our investigation is in its early stages, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

“Our thoughts remain with Gracie's family, friends and anyone else affected by her death.”

Inquests have also been opened into both deaths.

For any queries about Gracie’s funeral, contact Drew Lilleker by emailing [email protected].