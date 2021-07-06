Investigation into assault of woman in Shirebrook continues

Officers were called to reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm on Thursday, July 1.

The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

The victim told officers that she was assaulted by two men who then ran off from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape of an area in Shirebrook following the assault last week

Detectives have been continuing to carry out enquiries in the area, including trawls of CCTV, to establish further lines of investigation.

Officers have also been continuing enquiries into a second incident that was reported to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday, June 27, close to the junction of Carter Lane and The Rocklands.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Currently there is no information to connect the two incidents and officers remain keen to hear from anyone with any information about either incident.

“Of particular interest are any drivers who may have been in the areas of the two incidents and may have dashcam footage – as well as any homeowners or businesses with CCTV footage from buildings close to the two locations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 21*367401 for the Main Street incident and reference 21*368941 for the Carter Lane incident.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by completing on online contact form here.