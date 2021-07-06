Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries’ after assault in Chesterfield

The incident is believed to have happened in the Newbridge Lane area of Chesterfield, around the Gypsy Lane junction, in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

Police say the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

The assault is believed to have happened in the Newbridge Lane area of Chesterfield near the junction with Gypsy Lane

They are now keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the assault, in particular anyone with CCTV that covers the two streets and any drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, including reference 21*373880.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by completing and online contact form here.