Man attacked in Chesterfield

A police investigation is underway after a man was attacked in Brimington.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:16 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:25 pm

Officers received reports of an assault on Manor Drive.

A man, aged in his 20s, suffered cuts to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident.

Two parked cars were also damaged in the incident, which was reported to police at around 1am on June 13.

Officers have now issued a public appeal for information.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 21*327060.

