Funeral arrangements for Chesterfield teenager Lucy Knowles who died in car crash

Lucy Marie Knowles was a passenger in a car which crashed into a tree off Harewood Road, Holymoorside.

The 17-year-old, of Dunston, was originally taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for treatment, but sadly died from her injuries

Her funeral will take place at Chesterfield Crematorium at 11.30am on Tuesday, May 10, followed by refreshments at The Locoford Inn in Tapton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Knowles, 17, tragically passed away after the car she travelling in collided with trees off Harewood Road

Funeral director Harold Lilleker and Sons said “all who knew Lucy are welcome” in an obituary notice published for the beloved teenager.

It states: “Lucy was an apprentice pre school assistant at Newbold Parish Church Pre School.

“She loved music, festival’s, concerts, making TikToks, taking selfies and spending time with family and friends.

“She leaves her mum Kerry and her partner Rob, dad Paul and his partner Shala, sister Ella, brother Tommy, and boyfriend Taylor Benson.

“She lived life to the full, very comical, a wonderful daughter, sister and friend.”

Lucy, who was a former pupil at Outwood Academy Newbold, has been described by teachers as a “lovely young woman full of promise” in a tribute by teachers.

Her aunt, Karie Bell-Wriggs, is running an online fundraising page to allow people to contribute towards the costs of her funeral.

On Saturday, a total of £2,300 was raised in an event called ‘Luce Fest’, inspired by a mini-festival that the teenager had held last year for her mum’s birthday in their back garden.

For queries about Lucy's funeral, contact Harold Lilleker and Sons Whittington Moor Funeral Home on 01246 277095.