Lucy died when a car she was travelling in crashed into a tree off Harewood Road, Holymoorside.

The 17-year-old was a former pupil at Outwood Academy Newbold.

Steve Roberts, lead principal, issued a tribute to her on behalf of the school, in which she was described as ‘wonderful’ and ‘hardworking’.

Lucy was remembered fondly by staff at her former school in Chesterfield.

He added: “All of the Outwood Academy Newbold community would like to express our sincere condolences to Lucy’s family for the heartbreaking loss of their wonderful daughter. Lucy was a student at our academy until 2020 and made a wonderful contribution to the school community.

“Lucy’s loss is all the more tragic because she was a hardworking and talented young woman full of promise who leaves us far too soon. Lucy always made a very positive impression with all staff and students she came into contact with. As one colleague put it, ‘she was a lovely young woman full of promise and always smiling’.

“We will all remember her fondly and the significant contribution she made to Outwood Academy Newbold. She will be greatly missed by her friends and the staff here and we will be doing all we can to support our students at this difficult time.”

Lucy’s aunt, Karie Bell-Wriggs, has set up a fundraiser to allow people to contribute towards the costs of Lucy’s funeral.

Floral tributes at Harewood Road, Holymoorside.

She said it would help Lucy’s parents through the ‘nightmare’ they are currently facing.

She added: “All those whose lives were touched by Lucy are absolutely devastated and still reeling from what can only be described as a nightmare.

“We cannot comprehend the pain Lucy’s parents are going through, but if we can ease their worries even just a little to give Lucy the send off she truly deserves and help them through this, then that's something.”

Lucy, who lived with her family in Chesterfield, was the passenger in a Skoda Fabia being driven by an 18-year-old male. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, and driving while under the influence of drugs, following the collision at 10.50pm on Saturday, April 2.

