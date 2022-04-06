Police appeal to identify men after staff at Derbyshire nightclub threatened with gun
Officers are investigating an incident in which a man pointed a firearm towards staff at a Derbyshire nightclub.
The incident occurred at the Level 2 nightclub on Buxton Market Place at around 3.10am on Friday, March 18.
A disturbance occurred inside the club, with a member of staff assaulted, and led to a man being ejected from the premises.
The man then produced a handgun which he pointed at door staff and other members of the public.
A 26-year-old man from Buxton has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault, and possession of criminal property. He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.
Officers are keen to speak to those pictured who were in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information that is of use to detectives is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*159360:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.