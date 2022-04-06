On Tuesday, April 5, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit spotted a disqualified driver linked to the supply of Class A drugs in Staveley.

The DRCU tweeted: “Fails to stop and takes us into a dead end. Tries to give it legs and fails miserably. Red dotted and arrested for a variety of motoring, drug and weapon offences.

“Two other occupants of the vehicle searched. Female has numerous wraps of Class A drugs in her knickers and another lad denies having any phones on him until his pants start ringing.

There were seven arrests in total connected to the incident.

“A total of three blades found in the motor and more suspected drugs.”