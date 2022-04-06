Seven arrests after officers find drugs, knives and £10,000 in cash following chase through Staveley
Officers found drugs and knives after stopping a car in Staveley on a day which saw them make seven arrests.
On Tuesday, April 5, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit spotted a disqualified driver linked to the supply of Class A drugs in Staveley.
The DRCU tweeted: “Fails to stop and takes us into a dead end. Tries to give it legs and fails miserably. Red dotted and arrested for a variety of motoring, drug and weapon offences.
“Two other occupants of the vehicle searched. Female has numerous wraps of Class A drugs in her knickers and another lad denies having any phones on him until his pants start ringing.
“A total of three blades found in the motor and more suspected drugs.”
After the stop, officers conducted a number of premises searches. They recovered over £10,000 in cash over the course of the day, seized thousands of pounds worth of suspected Class A and B drugs, and seven people were arrested for a variety of connected offences.