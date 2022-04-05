Derbyshire driver flips her car after ‘messing around with her phone’

Police found that a Derbyshire driver flipped her car after becoming distracted by her phone.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:36 am

At 9.40am on Tuesday, April 5, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit were called to attend a crash near Hathersage.

The DDRU reported that the driver of the Suzuki had flipped her car after a lapse in concentration while “messing around with her phone.”

Officers said that the motorist was lucky not to have hit a tree or another vehicle, and had been reported for driving offences.

The incident occurred near Hathersage.

