Derbyshire drivers warned of possible delays caused by roadworks on major roads

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm August 5 2021 to 6am June 1 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound and southbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closures with diversion routes due to electrical work.

Roadworks are taking place on a number of major roads

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm April 4 to 6am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 29 to junction 28, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 29 to junction 30, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M1, from 8pm April 7 to 6am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 30 to junction 31, Lane closure for technology works.

• M1, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 28 to junction 29a, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.