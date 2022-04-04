Man and woman die after collisions in two Derbyshire towns

At 5.50pm on Saturday, April 2, officers attended reports of a crash on the A61 Stretton Road in Clay Cross.

A grey Suzuki had left the carriageway and collided with a fence before coming to a stop. A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital where she sadly died of her injuries.

In the early hours of Sunday morning at 12.45am, officers were called to Langley Mill after reports that a Nissan Qashqai had collided with two parked cars in Cromford Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man and woman sadly passed away over the weekend after two separate crashes.

The driver was cut out of the car by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not believed to be serious.

The families of those involved have been made aware and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts go out to them at this sad time.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said that the families of the victims have been informed, and that their thoughts are with them at this sad time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 22*187569 (Clay Cross) or 22*188161 (Langley Mill):

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.