Man and woman die after collisions in two Derbyshire towns
The deaths of a man and woman in two separate collisions were announced by Derbyshire Police today.
At 5.50pm on Saturday, April 2, officers attended reports of a crash on the A61 Stretton Road in Clay Cross.
A grey Suzuki had left the carriageway and collided with a fence before coming to a stop. A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital where she sadly died of her injuries.
In the early hours of Sunday morning at 12.45am, officers were called to Langley Mill after reports that a Nissan Qashqai had collided with two parked cars in Cromford Road.
The driver was cut out of the car by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries were not believed to be serious.
The families of those involved have been made aware and they are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts go out to them at this sad time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 22*187569 (Clay Cross) or 22*188161 (Langley Mill):
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have footage that may be useful for officers, please ensure it is securely downloaded to another device and kept safely for them to view.