Lucy Knowles, 17, tragically died at the start of the month after the car she was travelling in collided with a tree in Holymoorside.
‘Luce Fest’, a celebration of her life and a fundraiser towards the cost of her funeral, was held on Saturday, April 23 at the Wellington in New Whittington.
The event was inspired by a mini-festival that Lucy had held last year for her mum’s birthday in their back garden. Money was raised throughout the day, with attendees asked to make a discretionary donation on the door, ‘Luce Fest’ t-shirts that could be bought, and a raffle that included exciting prizes such as hospitality tickets for a Manchester United game.
A total of £2330 was raised on the day, and Karie Bell-Wriggs, Lucy’s aunt, thanked everyone who attended and helped raise the four-figure sum.
“It was a great day remembering Lucy – the pub was packed and the sun even came out. We made £1600 on the raffle alone, and £2330 overall, which is going directly to Lucy's family – it was lovely.
“Lucy’s cousin Kyle Hicklin originally had the idea for ‘Luce Fest’, and he helped arrange everything for the day. We’re so thankful to all of Lucy's family and friends for coming and donating on the day – it’s much appreciated.”
Rik Rooney, who runs the Wellington along with Rhianne Carroll, said that it was great to see the community come together to support the fundraiser.
“It was a poignant day, with all her family and friends there. Normally, when you have a fundraiser, they will generate a few hundred pounds.
“For a little village pub, to have that many people round and raise £2330 – which is a hell of a lot of money – proves how much we respect each other in this community.”