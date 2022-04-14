Freda Walker funeral: Loved ones pay last respects to ‘beautiful’ pensioner killed in Derbyshire village

Mrs Walker, 86, died in the attack at her home on Station Road, Langwith Junction, on January 15.

Her husband Ken, a member of Shirebrook Town Council and former Bolsover councillor, was seriously injured and is now ‘continuing his recovery', according to Derbyshire police.

Using a wheelchair, he was joined by friends and family as they gathered at Holy Trinity Church in Shirebook to say their final farewells on Thursday morning.

Hundreds gathered for the funeral of Freda Walker at Holy Trinity Church in Shirebrook

Mrs Walker, who was an avid gardener with a keen eye for flower arranging, had a wicker casket topped with a beautiful display of colourful flowers which ran its entire length.

During the emotional service, Reverend Karen Bradley said the pensioner is remembered to have had a love for life and would always be willing to help others, whether she knew them or not.

She also read out a moving tribute from Mrs Walker’s niece, Sandra Bunting, who described her as “the greatest person in the world” and “one in a million”.

“In my eyes, she will always be the most beautiful person to walk the earth,” the tribute continued.

Rev Bradley told stories of Mrs Walker’s childhood and her life, including her marriage to Ken when the pair were in their twenties and their honeymoon to London – describing her as a “gracious woman and a marvellous wife”.

Mrs Walker’s garden was also described as being “full of colour” and the service heard how she had a wealth of knowledge on the subject, being able to name any plant when asked.

It was a knowledge, Rev Bradley told mourners, that Mrs Walker gained from her own father as a child and one she carried throughout her life.

Mourners also learned that Mrs Walker was a woman of many talents, being hailed a “competent seamstress” and an “excellent knitter”.

The service concluded just before 12pm, as the funeral procession left the church for a private cremation at Mansfield crematorium followed by a celebration held in Mrs Walker’s name at Shirebrook Village Hall.

Donations were welcomed at both services, with all funds going to Victims of Crime.